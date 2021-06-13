The tweaks to the handball law seen for the first time at Euro 2020

Sean Dyche has insisted there is no need for panic as Burnley’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on.Dyche’s side sit in the bottom three with four points from nine games going into Saturday’s meeting with Brentford at Turf Moor.Wednesday’s 1-0 home Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham means that Burnley still only have one victory inside 90 minutes this season in any competition – against League Two Rochdale.But the Clarets are only one point worse off than they were at the same stage last season – when they ultimately beat the drop by 11 points...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO