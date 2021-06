The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s critical acclaim is often met with the counter of being “overrated” by some players. There are usually numerous reasons for this – both notable and ridiculous – but one of the most common is the weapon durability issue. Breath of the Wild departed from previous Legend of Zelda games by not assigning you a handful of swords and shields for the duration of the game. For most of the game, you can only use what you pick up, including Link’s often-used bow. The kicker was that all of these would break after a relatively limited amount of use – which depended on both the type of weapon used and what it was used on.