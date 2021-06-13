Cancel
Defiance County, OH

Two injured in Defiance County motorcycle crash

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles Saturday afternoon in Defiance County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called on a report of a crash at 2:59 p.m. at State Route 49 south of State Route 249. Officials say one motorcyclist was going south on SR 49 ahead of another when the trailing rider tried to pass. However, he struck the left side of the other motorcycle, knocking the motorcycle on its left side and causing the the man and woman, each from Antwerp, to be ejected.

www.wowo.com
#Motorcycles#Motorcycle Crash#Head Injuries#Traffic Accident#Wowo
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.