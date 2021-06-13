Latest Match Report – Hampshire vs Sussex South Group 2021 – NEWPAPER24
Sussex 155 for 1 (Salt 72*, Bopara 56*) beat Hampshire 154 for 7 (Vince 36, Lenham 3-14) by 9 wickets. Over at Edgbaston, English cricket had descended into its periodic bout of unremitting gloom. However 170 miles away on the south coast the world was a bountiful place as Archie Lenham, a 16-year-old Sussex legspinner, supplied a salutary reminder that the optimism and ambition of a gifted teenager can elevate the spirits in an occasion.newpaper24.com