Latest Match Report – Hampshire vs Sussex South Group 2021 – NEWPAPER24

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSussex 155 for 1 (Salt 72*, Bopara 56*) beat Hampshire 154 for 7 (Vince 36, Lenham 3-14) by 9 wickets. Over at Edgbaston, English cricket had descended into its periodic bout of unremitting gloom. However 170 miles away on the south coast the world was a bountiful place as Archie Lenham, a 16-year-old Sussex legspinner, supplied a salutary reminder that the optimism and ambition of a gifted teenager can elevate the spirits in an occasion.

Person
Tom Alsop
Person
Ravi Bopara
Person
Tymal Mills
Person
Lewis Mcmanus
Person
George Garton
Person
James Vince
#Cricket Australia#South Coast#First Match#Latest Match Report#Sussex South Group 2021#English#Blast#County Cricket#Sky Tv#England Check#Powerplay
