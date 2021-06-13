Latest Match Report – Hampshire vs Sussex South Group 2021 – NEWPAPER24

Match Preview – West Indies vs South Africa, South Africa tour of West Indies 2021, 1st Check. West Indies and South Africa meet so seldomly that they could marvel if the opposite nonetheless performs worldwide cricket and they’re about to seek out out they do, and fairly equally. Whereas their encounters of previous have been largely dominated by a South Africa facet on the up in opposition to a West Indian outfit on the decline – and their final one within the Caribbean was in 2010, concurrently South Africa was internet hosting the soccer World Cup – these roles have nearly reversed. Which means this sequence has all of the elements to be among the many most intently competed contests going round.