Saturday at the AmFam Championship: Miguel Angel Jimenez posts 69, leads packed leaderboard entering Sunday
It was another picture-perfect day at the American Family Insurance Championship on Saturday, highlighted by sunshine, hot weather and a welcomed June breeze. Malaga, Spain native Miguel Angel Jimenez entered the day with the lead after a stellar first-round 65. Joining him on the first tee was 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk and Madison, Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly, the three following the second-to-last trio of Fred Couples, Retief Goosen and Ken Tanigawa.www.madcitysportszone.com