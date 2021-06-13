Cancel
Madison, WI

Saturday at the AmFam Championship: Miguel Angel Jimenez posts 69, leads packed leaderboard entering Sunday

By Ben Kenney
madcitysportszone.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another picture-perfect day at the American Family Insurance Championship on Saturday, highlighted by sunshine, hot weather and a welcomed June breeze. Malaga, Spain native Miguel Angel Jimenez entered the day with the lead after a stellar first-round 65. Joining him on the first tee was 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk and Madison, Wisconsin native Jerry Kelly, the three following the second-to-last trio of Fred Couples, Retief Goosen and Ken Tanigawa.

