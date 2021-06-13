Saturday at the AmFam Championship: Miguel Angel Jimenez posts 69, leads packed leaderboard entering Sunday

There’s been something more in the air than humidity this week at University Ridge. You can almost smell it … normalcy. Or some semblance of it, at least. The American Family Insurance Championship is back after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, I’ll be honest, I showed up for a practice round Wednesday not sure what to expect. Covering sporting events hasn’t been the same since I walked out of Indiana’s Assembly Hall on March 7, 2020, after wrapping up my story on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team completing an astonishing run to a share of a Big Ten Conference regular-season title.