US Compels Small African Country to Imprison Venezuelan Diplomat

Dissident Voice
 10 days ago

The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, imprisoned for trying to buy humanitarian supplies from Iran in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions, is facing extradition to the US. That is like getting stabbed in the back and then being arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. US extraterritorial...

dissidentvoice.org

Country
Nigeria
