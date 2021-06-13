US Compels Small African Country to Imprison Venezuelan Diplomat

DATELINE: PRE-RECORDED 22 JUNE 2021, NEW YORK CITY. 2.SOUNDBITE (English) Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations:. “Full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement is of paramount importance to consolidate peace in Libya. I commend the 5+5 Joint Military Commission for working together toward this end, and I am encouraged by the continued investment in confidence-building measures by both sides. The United Nations is committed to supporting the Libyan Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism. The initial group of UN ceasefire monitors will be deployed to Tripoli soon. We must put an end to all foreign interference, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya. I urge Libyan and external parties to agree on a comprehensive plan, with clear timelines, to achieve this goal, which UNSMIL stands ready to support.”