Frank de Boer and his Dutch side will be wanting to open their Euro 2020 campaign in style as they host Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Holland are in group C alongside Austria, North Macedonia and Sunday's opponents Ukraine. The Oranje, on paper, will see this group as an easy route to the knockout stages; they clearly have the talent and should progress through. Getting off to a winning start on Sunday will be the boost the squad need and will give hope to the supporters who are yet to be convinced De Boer is the right man for the job.