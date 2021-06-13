Weekly Truth

Myron Penner claims in his book, The End of Apologetics, Christian Witness in a Postmodern Context, that the “truth I proclaim …will be evident from how I live.”. He argues that convincing someone that God loves them is ineffective as a debate based on logic, reason, or Biblical facts. It is more effective to simply tell the truth of your belief and how that belief builds you up. Truth is not something we own, He owns us. How living in Truth affects us — our lives, our outlook, our peace, and our behavior — is something we can joyfully share with others. The Truth who possesses us is something we can talk about, but it is also something that can be seen in how we live. Our witness, then, is two-fold, it is our speech and our lives.