The trend in horror throughout the '80s was to slap a mask on a murderer and a slasher villain could be born, though once the genre entered the '90s, these figures grew fewer and farther between, with Scream's Ghostface arguably being the most famous horror villain of the decade. As with most well-known masks, the design of the disguise wasn't necessarily crafted over an extended period of time, with the mask merely being discovered in a random box while scouting locations. Director Wes Craven immediately connected with the image, ultimately using it for the film, and giving birth to a horror icon. You can learn more about the design of the mask in the below featurette, courtesy of IGN, in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO