Washington Nationals place Daniel Hudson on 10-Day IL with right elbow inflammation
Daniel Hudson has the third-most appearances out of the Washington Nationals’ bullpen so far in 2021 (23), and the third-most innings pitched (24 1⁄3). He’s also been dominant, with a 2.59 ERA, a 2.74 FIP, 2.59 BB/9, and 12.59 K/9, with a fastball that has played up this season (95.2 MPH), and a slider that’s returned to form (.174 BAA against after hitters put up a .294 AVG on the pitch last year).www.federalbaseball.com