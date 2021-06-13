Cancel
Texas State

3-star ATH Anthony Jones commits to Texas

By Gerald Goodridge
Burnt Orange Nation
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year, Anthony Jackson made his pledge to the Texas Longhorns despite having at least one more official visit left to take. The 6’5, 240-pound athlete from Las Vegas was just halfway through his official visit weekend with Texas...

