EUGENE, Ore. - Day one at the NCAA Division One Outdoor Track and Field Championships welcomed another Gaucho to the All-American list as Chase Tarr finally wrapped up his senior year with a 16th place finish in the men's javelin, achieving Second-Team All-American honors (awarded to those finishing in 9th-16th) for his performance at the national meet. His 16th place finish now makes him the second Gaucho ever to finish with Second-Team All-American honors in the men's javelin after alumni Matthew Kuskey accomplished this feat in 2017 when he finished 15th at nationals. A sudden downpour at the start of the competition proved worrisome for the first flight of throws, but the benevolence of Historic Hayward Field granted the field competitors a break and ceased the rain by the third round of throwing to continue the competition under more acceptable conditions.