The best E3 2021 games so far

Now that we’re into June it feels safe to look back for a bit and reflect on the action movies that have come out this year and do a little pondering over which among them are the ‘best’. It’s still early to tell how much this list might change, but so far, there are a few action movies that have been able to entertain the masses either because they’re simply packed with action or because they’ve been relevant to the past several years AND have plenty of action. The efficiency of an action movie works differently on various people since some folks happen to think that the Die Hard franchise is still every bit as good as it was when it started, while others might think that the fun stopped at the second movie. But for sheer action, plenty of movies have been released this year thanks to streaming, and many of them are worthy in some way of being called one of the best. But, keeping in mind that this is based on opinion, there are movies that stand above the others for various reasons since they might have felt a little more effective in telling a story, delivering over-the-top action, or simply blowing one’s hair back so to speak. Whatever the case is, the movies selected below were impressive for a number of qualities, not the least of which is that they had plenty of action and a decent to a great story.