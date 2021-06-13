Cancel
Wiley Outlines New Universal Health Care Plan at Montefiore, Backs Fernández for Bronx BP

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman rights lawyer and candidate for mayor, Maya Wiley was back in The Bronx on Tuesday, June 8, for a visit to Montefiore Medical Center, where she held a press conference to announce details of her plan for universal health coverage in the City. She was joined by members of 1199 SEIU and New York State Nurses Association. Wiley said the plan would transform health coverage in New York City and extend care to hundreds of thousands of residents, including the undocumented.

