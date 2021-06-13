Stevenson vs Nakathila results and highlights: Shakur Stevenson cruises to shutout decision, wins interim WBO title

Shakur Stevenson probably didn’t win any new fans tonight, but he got a clear decision win over Jeremiah Nakathila to claim the interim WBO junior lightweight title. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KO) won on scores of 120-107 across the board, which is also what our unofficial score was, and really the only score you could have. Nakathila (21-2, 17 KO) proved miles out of his depth at this level, but the Namibian underdog did swing hard when he swung, and Stevenson respected the wind behind the missed punches enough to not take many chances.