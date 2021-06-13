UFC 263 live blog: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo issued a statement following his loss at UFC 263 and he promised to make another title run. Figueiredo was stopped in the third round by a rear-naked choke from Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of this past Saturday night’s UFC 263 pay-per-view event. For Figueiredo, it was disappointing to lose his title, especially after he already fought Moreno to a draw in his last outing. The Brazilian struggled to make weight for the fight and then put on a flat performance, but he has already said that he plans on sticking around 125lbs and making another run for his title when he is able to return to the Octagon.