UFC 263 live blog: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 263 live blog for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2, the flyweight co-headliner for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The flyweight title fight is a rematch just six months in the making after Figueiredo faced Moreno on record-breaking short-notice for a UFC champion, taking on his first title defense after capturing the belt with a dominant win over Joseph Benavidez (his second straight win over the perennial contender after missing weight for a winning effort in a fight for the then-vacant title). In a “Fight of the Year” candidate, Figueiredo and Moreno battled for five rounds before a majority draw was declared. Since there was no winner, Figueiredo retained the belt, but the UFC quickly set up a second fight to get a conclusive result.

www.mmafighting.com
