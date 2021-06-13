UFC 263 live blog: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2
This is the UFC 263 live blog for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2, the flyweight co-headliner for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The flyweight title fight is a rematch just six months in the making after Figueiredo faced Moreno on record-breaking short-notice for a UFC champion, taking on his first title defense after capturing the belt with a dominant win over Joseph Benavidez (his second straight win over the perennial contender after missing weight for a winning effort in a fight for the then-vacant title). In a “Fight of the Year” candidate, Figueiredo and Moreno battled for five rounds before a majority draw was declared. Since there was no winner, Figueiredo retained the belt, but the UFC quickly set up a second fight to get a conclusive result.www.mmafighting.com