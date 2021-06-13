NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Gives Injury Update After Loss
Donovan Mitchell had 30 points in Game 3, but the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 to make the series 2-1.
Mitchell, who had 30 points and also got banged up during the game (see Tweet from The Athletic below), spoke to reporters post-game.
"I'm good, it happened, situation happened, I felt like I was able to go back but no need to risk it down 16, 18 at that point, so, I'll be fine," Mitchell said post-game.
The full clip can be watched here.
The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
