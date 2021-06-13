Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Gives Injury Update After Loss

By Ben Stinar
Donovan Mitchell had 30 points in Game 3, but the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 to make the series 2-1.

Mitchell, who had 30 points and also got banged up during the game (see Tweet from The Athletic below), spoke to reporters post-game.

"I'm good, it happened, situation happened, I felt like I was able to go back but no need to risk it down 16, 18 at that point, so, I'll be fine," Mitchell said post-game.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
