Christopher Secures Stafford All-Star Shoot Out Prize

Stafford Speedway and the SRX Racing Series has added an autograph session and pit party featuring the SRX and SK Modified® drivers on Saturday, June 12th. The drivers competing in the TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Race will have their cars on display and will sign autographs from 3:00pm to 4:00pm while SRX drivers will sign autographs from 3:15pm to 4:00pm. Autographs from the SRX drivers will require a $20 ticket with all proceeds being donated to Camping World’s Plating Change Foundation.