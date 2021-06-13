Cancel
Stafford, CT

Christopher Secures Stafford All-Star Shoot Out Prize

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 10 days ago

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. – Michael Christopher Jr. took home top honors during the TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star Shoot Out Saturday evening at Stafford Motor Speedway. The race was broken into three segments, with two 20-lap segments followed by a 10-lap final stage. Andrew Molleur won the first stage, but Christopher was the big winner of the night by winning the second stage and then winning the final 10-lap stage to take home a total of $5,000.

