Christopher Secures Stafford All-Star Shoot Out Prize
STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. – Michael Christopher Jr. took home top honors during the TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star Shoot Out Saturday evening at Stafford Motor Speedway. The race was broken into three segments, with two 20-lap segments followed by a 10-lap final stage. Andrew Molleur won the first stage, but Christopher was the big winner of the night by winning the second stage and then winning the final 10-lap stage to take home a total of $5,000.www.speedsport.com