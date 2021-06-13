No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

UNDATED - (KROC-AM News) - There were at least two deadly motorcycle crashes in Minnesota on Tuesday. The most recent incident was reported around 9 PM in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the ditch along a rural road just outside the town of Brandon, which is about 10 miles northwest of Alexandria. The victim, whose name has not been released, was a passenger on the motorcycle. A news release says the driver, 44-year-old Shawn Olson of Brandon, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.