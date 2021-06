The Washington Mystics lost to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon, 101-78. The Mystics started this game on the right foot and were even able to get an 11-point lead in the second quarter when the game was 36-25 left after Leilani Mitchell drained a three point shot. However, Washington was turnover prone the entire quarter, giving the ball away 11 times which turned into 21 Dream points. Washington was trailing 51-49 at halftime and would have likely been leading by a good margin if they were taking better care of the ball. They were 7-of-13 from the three point line at that point.