Zillah, WA

Navarre comes up big again to lead Zillah boys basketball to district title

By LUKE THOMPSON Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZILLAH — Every year new players step up into leadership roles to continue Zillah’s boys basketball dynasty. Luke Navarre knew this season it would be his turn, and the need for his scoring only got bigger when the Leopards’ best shooter, Teegan Waldman suffered a knee injury in a win over College Place last month. The Leopards continued their domination of the SCAC thanks in large part to Navarre, capped off by another impressive performance Saturday in a 72-63 win over Toppenish to give Zillah its ninth straight district title at Alumni Gymnasium.

