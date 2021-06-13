Jasmine Cephas Jones on Hamilton, Winning an Emmy, and Her New Show
In the entertainment industry, it’s not unusual for the children of beloved artists to be compared to their predecessors. For the actress and singer Jasmine Cephas Jones, there’s no denying that she has stepped into her own light. Since bursting into the spotlight in 2015 for her debut theater performance in Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, she’s had over 18 other roles, won an Emmy, released her own music, and gotten engaged to Hamilton co-star and In The Heights lead Anthony Ramos. Basically, she’s been out here keeping busy, and she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Jones’s most recent project, Blindspotting, was adapted from a movie into a television series by Starz, and the first episode premieres today.www.whowhatwear.com