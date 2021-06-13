Cancel
Jasmine Cephas Jones on Hamilton, Winning an Emmy, and Her New Show

By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the entertainment industry, it’s not unusual for the children of beloved artists to be compared to their predecessors. For the actress and singer Jasmine Cephas Jones, there’s no denying that she has stepped into her own light. Since bursting into the spotlight in 2015 for her debut theater performance in Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, she’s had over 18 other roles, won an Emmy, released her own music, and gotten engaged to Hamilton co-star and In The Heights lead Anthony Ramos. Basically, she’s been out here keeping busy, and she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Jones’s most recent project, Blindspotting, was adapted from a movie into a television series by Starz, and the first episode premieres today.

Jasmine Cephas Jones
George Floyd
Daveed Diggs
Ashley
TV Seriesruralradio.com

‘Blindspotting’: Jasmine Cephas Jones discusses the significance of showing a female POV navigating the prison system

Jasmine Cephas Jones takes center stage in the Starz series revival of Blindspotting. Unlike the 2018 film of the same name, which centered on Daveed Diggs as a parolee attempting to avoid recidivism, this series follows Jones’ Ashley, a struggling mom navigating the prison system after her boyfriend and child’s father goes to jail. Jones says the series shares a point-of-view not often seen on the screen.
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Who is Anthony Ramos’ fiancee Jasmine Cefas Jones? -Sun

Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cefas Jones co-starred in the hit Broadway drama “Hamilton.”. Ramos and Cefas Jones found more than just a job in starring in a Broadway musical. Hamilton starring Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cefas JonesCredit: Agence France-Presse. Who is Anthony Ramos’ fiancee Jasmine Cefas Jones?. Jasmine Cephas Jones,...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Jasmine Cephas Jones Returns to 'Blindspotting' as the 'Superhero' of the Story

Three years ago Jasmine Cephas Jones originated the character of Ashley in the feature “Blindspotting,” written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. It was a breakout screen role after she already took the stage by storm as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.” Now, after equally memorable work in everything from “Mrs. Fletcher” to “#Freerayshawn,” for which she won an Emmy last year, as well as releasing an EP, she is bringing Ashley back in the Starz continuation series of “Blindspotting,” bowing June 13. In the series, her boyfriend, Miles, has been incarcerated after events in the film, and she and her son move in with Miles’ mother and sister.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ Series Cedes the Spotlight to Jasmine Cephas Jones with Style: TV Review

“Blindspotting” moves like a song: from opening verse to swelling chorus, emotional bridge and back again. Sometimes, this manifests quite literally, as the characters turn to the camera and burst into emphatic spoken word, turn on their heels and break into a staccato dance, or dream up an entire music video starring themselves. Other times, scenes just rock back and forth between banter and mood swings as everyone grapples with a new twist in their ever-complicating lives. It’s a lyrical series with so much to say that it sometimes stumbles over its words, but always with style.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Jasmine Cephas Jones Rebounded So Well Here… For a Moment

I actually liked the basic bones of Jasmine’s blue Naeem Khan from the other day; it just let her down in the sheers department (which, sidebar, sounds like my absolute nightmare of a Nordstrom floor: “Welcome to the Sheers Department, will you be going 90 percent or just something in the 40s?”). She opted for something solid for the L.A. screening, which she attended with her delightful dad Ron, he of This Is Us, whom they keep bringing back in whatever capacity they can — ghost, never-before-seen memory — because he’s so good and he gets Emmy love. Ron looks thoroughly dapper, and Jasmine looks slinky and fantastic, and together they are all ready for a father-daughter nightclub set of torch songs, with the occasional surprise big band number to shake up the joint.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Jasmine C. Jones discusses new Starz Original series Blindspotting

“I hope [audiences] set out the dinner table and start to have [conversations about the show’s themes] if they’ve never had it before…”. New Starz Original series Blindspotting kicked off this past weekend (June 13th, 2021), following on from the 2018 movie of the same name but shifting the perspective of the show from its leading males to its leading woman.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal explain why they shifted the Blindspotting perspective for TV

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs were admittedly very hesitant to make a TV series based on Blindspotting, the 2018 indie darling they wrote and starred in. "That was our passion project, our baby, let's not ruin it," recalls Casal of their initial thinking. "But the idea of creating a vehicle for Jasmine Cephas Jones, who we think is brilliantly talented and haven't seen get that role yet, this felt like a project we should dive into."
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

A Brief Look into Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones's Romance Through the Years

The relationship of Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones is one straight out of a movie, with an equally romantic story to back it up. After meeting in rehearsals for Hamilton—with Ramos playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Jones playing Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds—the "Hamilcouple" have since evolved both their romance and careers side by side. Ramos currently stars in In the Heights, released June 10, while Jones leads the upcoming TV dramedy series Blindspotting, set to premiere days later on June 13. Together, the two lovers and prolific artists prove to many that amid all their individual success, true love in the industry is still real.
MoviesPaste Magazine

