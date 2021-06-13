Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Clarence F. "Cas" Walker

Citizen Tribune
 10 days ago

Clarence F. "Cas" Walker, 92, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after a stroke. Cas drove a truck cross country for many years. In 1963 he hauled two young white rhinos that came to the U.S. from Africa, taking them from New York to the Phoenix Zoo, where they lived for many years. He had many adventures and made many friends in his travels. He enjoyed golf, traveling, boating, and family and friends. After he retired from driving, Cas worked for Young Publishing on their Lakeway Area Real Estate book.

