Large cities reopen as vaccine doses outpace demand

Just as Americans are returning to their normal lives, a cloud is gathering in the form of reports that a “variant” of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is spreading in the United States. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is warning that the Delta variant could soon predominate in the United States, making those already vaccinated somewhat more vulnerable to the disease. But the main threat is to localities where vaccination rates are low. Policymakers must redouble efforts to vaccinate all Americans now or risk having to reimpose mask and distancing rules later this year.