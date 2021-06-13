5 Street Style Tips to Follow, According to a Stylist

Local yarn shops are community gathering spaces, so when I was thinking about who our first Street Style nominee would be, there were a lot of customers who came to mind since we have so many amazing personalities hanging around the shop every day. Ayana was at the top of the list because she is a true Alexandrian in my mind. On a given weekday, I might see her at Misha’s grabbing a coffee in the morning, mid-day at the shop picking up the latest hot arrival, and then later at happy hour at the Majestic or late night at Chadwicks. It is not unusual at all to see Ayana multiple times a week, and I cherish those unplanned, random moments that we can catch up over a coffee or drink. If I really want to know what changes I need to make at the shop or how that new yarn really is, I can rely on Ayana for total honesty.