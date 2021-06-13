Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 Street Style Tips to Follow, According to a Stylist

By Kristen Nichols
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In our Ask a Stylist series, we're tapping a new expert each month to weigh in with all of their style insights. Return each week for a professional's perspective on what to know in fashion. "Hailey [Bieber] found me on Instagram five and a half years ago. She was 18...

www.whowhatwear.com
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Ciara
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Style#Stylist#Baggy Jeans#H M#Musier Paris Ellee Pants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
whowhatwear

This Jeans Trend Is Beloved by Every Single One of Our Editors From NY to L.A.

There are a few denim cuts that would be considered classic silhouettes at this point. Yes, straight-leg jeans and even skinny jeans could fall into this category. And when it comes to slightly trendier styles, there’s one key look that’s a front-runner right now. We’re talking about slouchy jeans. This relaxed denim trend is honestly a favorite of every single one of our editors from NYC to L.A.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week 2021

Key Looks: We're feeling the masterful (yet effortless) layering from the distinguished gentleman in slide #2. Editor's Notes: Two years have gone by since the last Afterpay Australian Fashion Week runway was walked. On its return, AFW’s runways were back in full force, as were Sydney’s most stylish, who stepped out in full-blown fits and blessed us with one of the first street styles in what feels like forever.
Beauty & Fashionextrapetite.com

Style tips for camouflaging a belly

Recently I shared a photo of my post baby belly, and a bunch of you expressed surprise since it’s not noticeable in most of my outfit photos! As someone who’s dealt with bloating most of my life, I had a little experience on what types of clothing and silhouettes work to camouflage a tummy. So whether you’re postpartum, bloated, or just want to feel more confident around your midsection area, here’s a few dressing rules of thumb that may help!
Beauty & Fashionalexandriastylebook.com

Street Style: Ayana Close

Local yarn shops are community gathering spaces, so when I was thinking about who our first Street Style nominee would be, there were a lot of customers who came to mind since we have so many amazing personalities hanging around the shop every day. Ayana was at the top of the list because she is a true Alexandrian in my mind. On a given weekday, I might see her at Misha’s grabbing a coffee in the morning, mid-day at the shop picking up the latest hot arrival, and then later at happy hour at the Majestic or late night at Chadwicks. It is not unusual at all to see Ayana multiple times a week, and I cherish those unplanned, random moments that we can catch up over a coffee or drink. If I really want to know what changes I need to make at the shop or how that new yarn really is, I can rely on Ayana for total honesty.
Appareltimebusinessnews.com

4 Style Tips to Wear White Cropped Jeans

Denim happens to be an ever-evolving piece of clothing – just when you think it can’t get any cooler the denim inventions prove us wrong. Denim is a year around fashion and an undisputed piece of staple outfits. You might be comfortable with the age-old skinny jeans mantra or high...
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

10 best mom jeans, from high street to high end styles

If you’re looking to ease yourself back into denim, a great pair of mom jeans could be the perfect place to start. This popular style is often loose in the leg (ie still comfortable), but the tapered ankle is super flattering for a wide range of body shapes. Finding the right pair for you is a sure-fire way to make transitioning into actually getting dressed again post-lockdown a lot easier. Versatility is also key when we’re investing in pieces for our wardrobes these days, since the more we wear pieces, the more sustainable our shopping habits become. Depending on the...
Apparelfashionlovespeople.com

Top Tips To Follow When Buying A Men’s Suit

When you decide to buy a men’s suit for yourself, there are true quite a lot of decisions that come into play. And if you make one bad decision, you can end up losing hundreds or thousands of dollars on a new suit that’s practically unusable. Therefore, you have to practice extreme caution when purchasing your new suit.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Get Ready—This Throwback Going-Out Top Is Coming Back

Picture it: The year is 1999. You call up your besties on your landline phone and see who wants to go out. You get ready by picking out your highest platform sandals and accessorize with a multitude of snap hair clips, but your look really hinges on one of your many going-out tops, and tonight you reach for your favorite halter top because you just saw Gwyneth Paltrow wearing one. Life is good.
Internetcrfashionbook.com

12 Stylists You Should Be Following on Instagram

From dressing celebrities in couture gowns for red carpet events to styling hair, magazine covers, and photoshoots, celebrity stylists are one of the most high-profile jobs in the industry. Stylists are responsible for dressing celebrities, models, and clients in pieces that will make a statement, or creating hair looks for celebrities for different events. They influence how people look at fashion, beauty, hair, and the latest trends. People look to them to see what their favorite celebrities are wearing. Stylists provide insight into the industry on designer clothing, behind the scenes of styling a celebrity or client, along with what trends people are wearing.
Posted by
whowhatwear

13 Times Celebrities Wore Outfits That Were Completely Unusual for Them

As someone who studies a lot of celebrity outfits (it's my job, after all), I find some of the most memorable outfits to be the ones in which the celebrity in question strayed from their typical aesthetic. Think black dress–loving Jennifer Aniston instead wearing a shiny, pink gown to a premiere, or that epic Katie Holmes Khaite cardigan street style moment that practically broke the internet.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style From the Spring 2022 Menswear Shows in Milan

This weekend marks Milan’s fourth (and possibly—make that hopefully—final) “phygital” Fashion Week. With three shows on the men’s calendar—Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Giorgio Armani—the streets will be far from the bustling days of the Before Times, but we’re still expecting to see editors, models, and stylish locals out in the city. Gianluca Senese is in Milan to capture the best street style outside the shows and in between presentations, appointments, and socially-distanced cocktails; scroll through his latest coverage below, and come back for his daily updates.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm 100% Confident These Are The Best Style Vibes for Summer

Post-pandemic dressing has been a hot topic among my fellow Who What Wear editors this past month. We're all tackling our OOTDs a bit differently. While some of us are ready to wear bubblegum-pink heels to the grocery store, others are figuring out how much loungewear is socially acceptable to wear in public. To each their own.
Apparelcoastalillustrated.com

Five Tips for Timeless Style at Any Age

1. There are five core pieces that I always recommend for versatile wardrobe: a white button down blouse, a black pant, a nude shoe, a classic white tee, and a little black dress. 2. Don’t be afraid to try things on! Clothes always look different on the hanger than they...
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 24 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
Posted by
whowhatwear

I Basically Live in Mango, Zara, and H&M Pieces—These New Items Are Too Good

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 finds on their current wish list. Whenever I'm in Mango, Zara, or H&M, I just feel like I am home (both in the store and online). Each one is relatively similar, and I know my favorite sections—where I'll find more going-out pieces, where they place their newest items, where the more discounted pieces are hiding, and so on. This, if you ask me, makes me an expert when it comes to the power three. After checking my closet and realizing that I've acquired quite the summer collection solely from the retailers this season, I decided it was time to do a haul of all the glorious summer pieces they're unveiling on their sites daily. So if under-$200, extremely chic, on-trend things are what you're after, please allow me to introduce you to these 30 add-to-cart-worthy items.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

I Tried Out the New Fashion-Insider Uniform That Kendall Jenner Put on the Map

Recently, Kendall Jenner stepped out onto the streets of New York City wearing a decidedly simple outfit: a look heavily steeped in pieces from The Row, including a pair of slouchy khaki trousers topped with a white T-shirt and an oversize button-down, plus a waist-cinching belt and strappy heels. A departure from some of Jenner's signature skin-baring looks, the tailored outfit feels fresh and cool—and taps into the "oversize everything" trend that we've been seeing on the rise on the runways and street style scene.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Emily Ratajkowski Is a Real Life Mermaid in a Glittering Shell Bralette & Neon Maxi Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her birthday celebrations in glam fashion. The model, who turns 30 years old today, took to Instagram last night to start her birthday in style with a trip to the beach. From her views of the sunset shore, Ratajkowski posed in a mermaid-inspired look that included a shell-shaped bustier bralette. The orange ruffled hem of her top echoed into her choice of bottoms: a neon orange maxi skirt with a flowing fit and cutout belted waist.
ApparelRideApart

REV’IT’s Hyperspeed Air Jacket: Track Style For The Street

Enthusiasts looking for more race track styling in street gear are going to want to check out REV’IT’s new Hyperspeed Air. It’s a leather jacket that’s racy enough for the true sport bike rider but fashionable enough for the sophisticated sport tourer or urban commuter. REV’IT is well known and...