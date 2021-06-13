I found a man shot in the neighborhood of Perry South. Officers applied tourniquets until the arrival of health care workers. Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in the Perry South district on Saturday night. First responders found a male bullet in 500 blocks on Chautauqua Street at around 9:35 pm, according to Pittsburgh public security spokesman Maurice Matthews. Officers applied tourniquets until the arrival of health care workers. The male victim was then taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. Investigation is ongoing.