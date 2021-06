SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Worcester Red Sox (18-13) rode their second grand slam of the year to an 11-4 victory over the Syracuse Mets (11-20) on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox scored in three of the first six innings on the way to the win, marking the team’s second time in four games with at least nine offensive runs. Worcester’s first rally came in the second, beginning with a Jeter Downs single. Downs then stole second, moved to third on a flyout and came home on a Johan Mieses sac-fly. One batter later, Jonathan Arauz smashed a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall to make it 2-0 on the switch hitter's first long ball of the season.