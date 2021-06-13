Anderson: A little PRIDE to lift you out of the summer doldrums

The doldrums are an area in the great Sargasso Sea – a sea of seagrass, basically. Famously, the doldrums were of terrific peril in the age of sail, as the wind would die, sometimes for weeks, leaving ships becalmed and unable to move. This is also the season of the “dog days of summer” – originally thought by the Greeks to be caused by the rise of Sirius, the “dog star,” and to bring the welter of bad luck, listlessness and the hot, sweaty, nasty weather we’re all so familiar with.