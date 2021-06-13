Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

ISRO is giving 3 online certification courses including machine learning for free

By Megha Gupta
techzimo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is offering…. free three online certificate courses on Machine Learning, Web GIS Technology, and Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies. This is a golden opportunity for the students, as these courses will be taught by eminent scientists working in the Space Research Organization of India. All these three online courses conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun are completely free.

techzimo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Courses#Online Learning#Machine Learning#Isro#Web Gis Technology#Iirs Dehradun#Install Kodi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
Related
Computerstechgig.com

From IITs to MIT to Harvard, free online courses for computer programmers

If you are looking for online courses and certifications from the top IT universities then here is your chance. Top universities like IITs, NIT, and Harvard are inviting applications for computer programming courses. Top colleges and universities are now offering online courses amid the pandemic. The online courses can be...
Technologycryptonewspipe.com

Blockchain Learning Among the Top Online Courses Studied in India

In a bid to stay relevant in a world where technology is taking over, Indians have sought to empower themselves by taking online courses in blockchain and other related tech topics. Indians Show Interest in Blockchain Technology According to The Hindu on Tuesday (June 15, 2021), a report by Coursera, an online learning platform, showed.
Collegesedscoop.com

Purdue U. Global begins offering free online courses

Purdue University Global students can now take certain general education requirements for free through OnlineDegree.com, a move intended to reduce the cost of tuition, the online university announced this week. Though OnlineDegree.com offers a slew of introductory online courses, it’s not guaranteed that credits will transfer to every university. The...
Internetstlouisnews.net

Online courses- a short-term solution or the future of learning?

The past year has been nothing if not tumultuous, but despite the problems it has caused worldwide, there are some positive points to address. With the coronavirus disrupting our daily activities, people had to find alternative ways to stay in touch, meet and learn. It has prompted us to be creative in our search for new resources, and luckily, the Internet has been our best ally throughout this rocky journey.
Kidsthekashmirimages.com

Effect of online Learning on children

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. We owe a great deal to the physical and social environment in which we grow. Human beings have tremendous capacity to ‘adapt’ to the environment. The home environment in which a baby grows offers opportunities for such changes ‘initiated’ and ‘improved’ upon by every individual during growth and development. But, learning can occur only when the one is active and alert and not just passive. All through this learning one has to pay sustained attention, interest and effort and one cannot learn casually anything serious. It requires dedication.
Tempe, AZphoenix.edu

How to succeed in online learning

When it comes to getting a degree, online learning offers the opportunity to study and learn on your own schedule. Although not everyone learns the same way, remote learning provides the flexibility to tailor your learning experience so you can succeed. Whether you’d rather take notes at a coffee shop or listen to lectures on your drive home, remote learning offers some distinct advantages.
Educationgisuser.com

5 Benefits of Doing a Machine Learning Course in Noida

Machine Learning is the process of data analysis which automates analytical model building. These techniques use algorithms to access and learn data patterns which enables computers to access hidden insights and patterns. Machine Learning is an emerging field and recently it has entered the eLearning space as well. To learn Machine Learning, you should choose the best institute for Machine Learning course in Noida. We suggest you learn with Techstack Academy.
Computersprogramminginsider.com

What Courses Should CISM Certification Training Learn?

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) CISM certification is designed for information security managers and professionals responsible for information security management. It ensures that the certified personnel delivered to senior management have the expertise of effective security management and consultation. The certification is business oriented, focusing on information risk management, while theoretically considering management, design and technical security issues. At present, more than 10,000 professionals in the world have passed CISM certification, and more than 200 people in China have obtained this certification. CISM is unique in the information security certification market because it is designed for people with experience in information security project management. Since its launch in 2002, CISM has become a globally recognized symbol of excellence in information security. Now more than 18,000 professionals have obtained this certification. CISM certification continues to be recognized by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) ISO17024, and is also selected as one of the top five information security certification in 2012. What are the contents of CISM certification training courses? Next, I’ll sort it out for you.
EducationLifehacker

Use Foreign Service Courses to Learn a New Language for Free

There is no shortage of apps and online courses purporting to offer the best way to learn a new language. Whether you want to brush up on your high school Spanish or start fresh, you might turn to Duolingo (which has been accused of pillaging users’ personal data) or a paid option like Rosetta Stone or Coursera, but there’s another time-tested, totally free alternative: You can learn a new language like a U.S. foreign diplomat.
Educationupgrad.com

Best Online MBA Courses in India for 2021: Which One Should You Choose?

Over the last decade, technological advancements have transformed business and industry to a great extent. The needs of modern workplaces have also become more advanced. And more and more employers are now looking to hire talent in leadership and management roles. As a result, the market demand for online MBA courses has picked up in recent years. Online MBA is convenient for working professionals to finish their management education without leaving their jobs. All around the globe, top educational institutes provide online MBA courses for eligible candidates.
Computersopenculture.com

Blockchain and Money: A Free Online Course from MIT

Taught by MIT professor Gary Gensler, Blockchain and Money is “for students wishing to explore blockchain technology’s potential use—by entrepreneurs and incumbents—to change the world of money and finance. The course begins with a review of Bitcoin and an understanding of the commercial, technical, and public policy fundamentals of blockchain technology, distributed ledgers, and smart contracts. The class then continues on to current and potential blockchain applications in the financial sector.”
Athol, MAnenc.news

For Some Rural Students, Taking More AP Courses Means More Online Learning

Skyleigh D’Ambrosia, 17, loves learning about science. She’s taken pretty much every science class available at her high school in the western Massachusetts town of Athol. “I want to be a doctor when I’m older,” she said. “So those are just kind of important classes.”. D’Ambrosia wanted to take Advanced...
Educationscld.org

Prevent Summer Learning Loss & Get Free Online Tutoring with HelpNow

After the disruption to students’ lives and school year trying to adapt to online, hybrid, or homeschooling learning models (sometimes all three), your student may benefit from some tutoring over the summer. Even if your student thrived in the new online or hybrid environments, when kids and teens continue to...
Computersforeignpolicyi.org

Machine Learning Cases in Business

Artificial intelligence today is not just a joke about the enslavement of humanity. Thousands of businesses are moving to AI at an incredible speed, bringing production turnover to a new level and making our lives much more comfortable. But how can AI scientists teach the algorithm not just to produce a ready-made emulsion but to adapt to changing circumstances? The principles of machine learning have come to the rescue. Check this explanation of ML basics by an expert team, and we’ll move to the practical cases which has helped many companies.
Agricultureagriculture-xprt.com

Free E-Learning Course on the Cool Farm Tool

In order to support farmers and supply chain actors in their use of the Cool Farm Tool and their actions towards a more resilient, carbon-smart agriculture, we have developed a free E-Learning course with updated video tutorials and user manuals for Crops, Beef, Dairy and Biodiversity, as well as useful guidance and resources for sustainable actions.
Educationopenculture.com

The Age of Cathedrals: A Free Online Course from Yale University

From Yale professor Howard Bloch comes Age of Cathedrals, an online course that offers “an introduction to some of the most astonishing architectural monuments the world has ever known—Gothic cathedrals,” including Notre Dame, Chartres, and Saint-Denis. The course description adds: “We shall study the art, literature, intellectual life, economics, and new social arrangements that arose in the shadow of the cathedrals and that were such an important part of the revival of cities in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries. The goal of the course is a better appreciation of the High Middle Ages, a world that is still recognizably our own.”