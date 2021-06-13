Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Anderson: A little PRIDE to lift you out of the summer doldrums

The Ledger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe doldrums are an area in the great Sargasso Sea – a sea of seagrass, basically. Famously, the doldrums were of terrific peril in the age of sail, as the wind would die, sometimes for weeks, leaving ships becalmed and unable to move. This is also the season of the “dog days of summer” – originally thought by the Greeks to be caused by the rise of Sirius, the “dog star,” and to bring the welter of bad luck, listlessness and the hot, sweaty, nasty weather we’re all so familiar with.

www.theledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Doldrums#Greeks#Lgbtq#Civics#Miller#Florida Southern College#Wlkf Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Google
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny the Munich council's request wasn’t “political”.