Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads In 10

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (1-2. 6.31) vs. Bees RHP Jaime Barria (1-1, 3.68) FRIDAY: José Briceño dealt some damage to his former team as he hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning after previously driving in a run via sacrifice fly during Albuquerque’s 9-7 win at Salt Lake. Greg Bird also went deep, his sixth home run of the season, and Rio Ruiz and Wynton Bernard chipped in three hit. All Albuquerque starters had at least one base hit in the game. Isotopes starter Dereck Rodríguez earned the win despite giving up six hits and five earned runs in five innings (four of the runs scored on a pair of two-run homers). Justin Lawrence gave up a run in the ninth but induced the dangerous Matt Thaiss to fly out to end the ballgame and get his fourth save. The Isotopes and their their opponents (Las Vegas and Salt Lake) have combined for 25 home runs in the last four contests.