Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads In 10

The Bisons overcame a battle royale with the Iron Pigs to capture the 21st Ward Minor baseball championship. Luke Kebler scored the winning run on a throwing error to break a 4-4 tie in the home 5th enroute to a 7-4 victory. Bisons hurlers Vinny Rizzo and Michael Kingston combined to fan an incredible 18 batters in 6 innings. The Bisons big guns in the middle of the lineup including Rizzo, Kingston, and Joey Omlor rapped out 8 hits and scored 6 of the 7 runs. The Bisons team consisted of Michael Kingston, Luke Kebler, Jocelyn Loughlin, Paul Lodise, Vinny Rizzo, Joey Omlor, Austyn Price, Wes Lewis, Gavin Humphries, Luca Aldon, and Dash Henry. The Bisons were skippered by Walt Kaufmann with capable assistance from Chris Kebler and Tom Vlahos.