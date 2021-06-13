Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Grasshoppers outlast Crawdads In 10

By LockedIN
lockedinmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crawdads came back from a five-run deficit on Saturday night against the Grasshoppers but they were unable to pull out the victory, falling 7-5 to Greensboro. Greensboro struck first, getting a run across in the second. They scored four more in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

lockedinmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasshoppers#Outlast#Dads#Little League#Crawdads#Church Bulletin#Catawba Shoe Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Skidding Dash fall to Grasshoppers

Greensboro homered in consecutive innings on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium, paving the way for a 3-2 win over slumping Winston-Salem. The Dash have lost five straight, and have fallen to 17-20. The Grasshoppers improved to 21-16. In the top of the third, Matthew Frazier gave the Grasshoppers a 1-0...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Crawdads game postponed; doubleheader set for Thursday

After two weeks away, the Hickory Crawdads return to L.P. Frans Stadium has been delayed one more day. The first game of a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers was rained out on Tuesday. The High-A East League contest did not begin, as pregame rains forced the team to put the tarp on the field.
Hampton, VADaily Press

Cox outlasts Maury to advance to Class 5 Region A semifinals

HAMPTON — Cox and Maury have been two of the best baseball teams in Hampton Roads all season. So when the Falcons and Commodores realized that they would meet in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 Region A tournament Thursday at War Memorial Stadium, they knew only one team would see their season go on.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Cardinals outlast Granite Bears 3-2

Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell traps Trey Armstrong in a pickle between second and third base. Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie tossed 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News. Luke Brown threw got the win on the mound for East Surry in Tuesday’s 3-2 win...
Logan County, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Point outlasts Wildcats in opener, 5-4

LOGAN, W.Va. — One down. One to go. Point Pleasant inched one step closer to the Class AA state baseball tournament on Monday night with a wire-to-wire 5-4 victory over host Logan in the Region IV best-of-three opener in Logan County. The Big Blacks (21-8) built a 1-0 lead after...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Titans outlast Maroons in gritty baseball sectional semifinal

CHAMPAIGN — Casey Erickson watched live when John Staab’s Champaign Central baseball team defeated Chatham Glenwood in a 2017 Class 3A sectional championship game. “I know him and Pat — a former coach here, Pat Moomey — have had their battles,” Erickson said. “From one classy team to another, I’ve got nothing but respect for them. They play hard and they never quit.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
WRAL News

Vanderbilt outlasts ECU in pitchers duel, Pirates fall 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kumar Rocker tossed 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts helping No. 4 Vanderbilt to a 2-0 series opening win over No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional, which was being held at Hawkins Field. With the win, the Commodores are one win away from advancing to the 2021 College World Series.
Plainview, MNPost-Bulletin

P-E-M outlasts Lourdes in 10 to end state baseball drought

Plainview-Elgin-Millville baseball coach Scott Flattum read some words of wisdom on Thursday morning that he carried over to the Section 1AA championship game later that night. "In coaching you should get some joy and some peace," he said. "And I had that with me all day. I know our pitching...
Baseballlancasterbarnstormers.com

GASTONIA OUTLASTS ‘STORMERS AND MIDNIGHT

Just when you thought the Lancaster Barnstormers’ opening homestand could not get any crazier, it did. Gastonia drew 20 walks, and Mike Papi slugged a pair of two-run homers as the Honey Hunters beat the Lancaster Barnstormers, 16-14, in a game that lasted five hours, four minutes. It was the longest nine-inning game in Lancaster franchise history by a whopping 49 minutes.
MLBABQJournal

Isotopes outlast Salt Lake in Friday night slugfest

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Brandon Gold (1-2. 6.31) vs. Bees RHP Jaime Barria (1-1, 3.68) FRIDAY: José Briceño dealt some damage to his former team as he hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning after previously driving in a run via sacrifice fly during Albuquerque’s 9-7 win at Salt Lake. Greg Bird also went deep, his sixth home run of the season, and Rio Ruiz and Wynton Bernard chipped in three hit. All Albuquerque starters had at least one base hit in the game. Isotopes starter Dereck Rodríguez earned the win despite giving up six hits and five earned runs in five innings (four of the runs scored on a pair of two-run homers). Justin Lawrence gave up a run in the ninth but induced the dangerous Matt Thaiss to fly out to end the ballgame and get his fourth save. The Isotopes and their their opponents (Las Vegas and Salt Lake) have combined for 25 home runs in the last four contests.
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Barton’s outlasts Laurel

HOLLIDAYSBURG — Barton’s Plumbing & Heating won a slugfest with Laurel Medical, 16-15, after a game-winning double by Matt Smith in a Kelley Federation game on Sunday. Joe Bukosky had four hits, including two doubles, for Barton’s. 2B–Bukosky 2, Smith 2 (B); Masone, Mosley, Boychuck (LM). Multiple hits–Bukosky 4, Smith...
MLBmilb.com

Memphis Rallies Back and Outlasts Gwinnett

*MEMPHIS, Tenn. – * The Memphis Redbirds became the “Rallybirds” again and outlasted the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) by a 4-3 final on Friday night. The game was delayed an hour and fifteen minutes due to rain and went three hours and 41 minutes. Once the game finally...
Baseballaabaseball.com

Canaries outlast Goldeyes Sunday

A low scoring marathon was taken by the Canaries, as Sioux Falls topped Winnipeg 3-1 Sunday. Charlie Valerio, Jordan Ebert and Shamoy Christopher each drove in a run for Sioux Falls (13-11). Christopher picked up three hits and Valerio two. Logan Hill drove in the lone run for the Goldeyes...
Greensboro, NCGreensboro News & Record

Dash defeats Grasshoppers again

Winston-Salem defeated Greensboro for the second night in a row, holding on for a 5-3 win on Thursday night at Truist Stadium. Travis Moniot's homer to right in the fifth, with Yolbert Sanchez aboard, gave the Dash a 4-3 lead. It was Moniot's fourth homer of the season. The Dash...
BaseballMontgomery News

Bisons outlast Iron Pigs to capture 21st Ward Minor Baseball Championship

The Bisons overcame a battle royale with the Iron Pigs to capture the 21st Ward Minor baseball championship. Luke Kebler scored the winning run on a throwing error to break a 4-4 tie in the home 5th enroute to a 7-4 victory. Bisons hurlers Vinny Rizzo and Michael Kingston combined to fan an incredible 18 batters in 6 innings. The Bisons big guns in the middle of the lineup including Rizzo, Kingston, and Joey Omlor rapped out 8 hits and scored 6 of the 7 runs. The Bisons team consisted of Michael Kingston, Luke Kebler, Jocelyn Loughlin, Paul Lodise, Vinny Rizzo, Joey Omlor, Austyn Price, Wes Lewis, Gavin Humphries, Luca Aldon, and Dash Henry. The Bisons were skippered by Walt Kaufmann with capable assistance from Chris Kebler and Tom Vlahos.
Amesbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Local Roundup: Amesbury baseball outlasts Rockport in 10 innings

It took 10 innings, but Amesbury baseball got the job done on Saturday, outlasting Rockport for a 4-3 win thanks in large part to a game-tying home run by Shea Cucinotta in the bottom of the seventh/. Amesbury trailed 3-0 after the fourth inning but climbed back into it after...
Baseballaabaseball.com

GOLDEYES OUTLAST RAILROADERS IN 14

The Winnipeg Goldeyes outlasted the Cleburne Railroaders 4-2 in 14 innings on Tuesday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station. The Goldeyes took the lead in the top of the second inning when DH Logan Hill scored on a fielder’s choice from SS Wes Darvill (3-for-6). In the third, CF Tyler Hill (3-for-7) hit a lead-off double, took third on an error and scored when 2B Darren Seferina grounded out in the next at-bat. The Railroaders tied things up in the bottom of the eighth when 2B Alay Lago singled home C John Nester and 1B Ramon Hernandez hit a sac fly that allowed SS Osvaldo Martinez to score.
NFLxflnewsroom.com

The Conquerors Outlast the Aviators in Overtime 16-9

Wrapping up the final games for The Spring League North Division is the Conquerors taking on the Aviators. After the Linemen secured a spot in the Mega Bowl, this game comes down to pride. The Conquerors will hope to go 4-3 on the season, whereas the Aviators will hope to end the season with a win.