Buying wine to drink straight away is all well and good, but it can be equally satisfying to sneak some bottles away in a cellar or wine fridge to rediscover in years to come. On my honeymoon in 2019, we visited Nicolas Joly's vineyard in Savennières in the Loire Valley and whilst there, bought four bottles of his utterly excellent wine. All are in our wine fridge, waiting to be rediscovered in a window of ten to 25 years time, meaning some pretty great wedding anniversary wines await us. There's such a delayed gratification in putting a bottle to rest, only to rediscover it, its memories and new flavour years later. Not all wines can or do age well though, so you need a helping hand to buy the right ones.