‘My wife died and now NatWest is sending me round in circles to take over an account’
Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. My 100-year-old mother-in-law and I, both at unhappy times in our lives, are at our wits' end with NatWest. Ten years ago my mother-in-law registered a Lasting Power of Attorney naming her daughter (my wife) as her attorney to look after her financial affairs and me as a replacement if anything happened to my wife. An original copy of this document was retained by her branch. Sadly, my wife died in January this year.