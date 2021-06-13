Cancel
Economy

‘My wife died and now NatWest is sending me round in circles to take over an account’

By Sally Hamilton
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. My 100-year-old mother-in-law and I, both at unhappy times in our lives, are at our wits’ end with NatWest. Ten years ago my mother-in-law registered a Lasting Power of Attorney naming her daughter (my wife) as her attorney to look after her financial affairs and me as a replacement if anything happened to my wife. An original copy of this document was retained by her branch. Sadly, my wife died in January this year.

www.telegraph.co.uk
