‘My wife died and now NatWest is sending me round in circles to take over an account’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I am writing to ask your help in reuniting me with an investment bond that I took out in 1993 with Axa Equity & Law. I have written two letters, in February and April this year, to Aviva, which many years ago took over this part of Axa. Neither letter has been acknowledged, let alone replied to. I obviously do not have enough clout and hope you may be willing to try for me.