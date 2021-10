Nate Diaz has been advised by Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to resist signing a new UFC contract to gain more “leverage” in pursuit of a third fight with Conor McGregor.Cummings made headlines at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK after a 260-mile trip to Durham during lockdown.The Prime Minister eventually dismissed his chief advisor six months later, before Cummings would publicly criticise him for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. And he has now revealed a passion for MMA by reaching out to Diaz surrounding his uncertain future in the...

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO