I have put together 50+ arts, crafts and activities to do with kids at home. Perfect for summer or even in the middle of a long winter. So many fun craft ideas for kids. I have been slowly putting together a list of arts, crafts and activities to do with kids at home. Some of these could totally be done outside or for a break from the hot days of summer or even during the long days of winter. Either way, so many great and fun options for all sorts of different ages. I have included a few from here on Sisters, What and many others are from some great blogs on the internet. Enjoy!