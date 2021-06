Christina Aguilera is back to ‘business as usual’. The singer posed in a figure-hugging ensemble, along with ultra chic accessories. See the pics!. Christina Aguilera, 40, flaunted her incredible style in her latest Instagram snap! The “Lady Marmalade” singer took to social media on May 30 to share a pic of herself looking effortlessly chic in a black ensemble. “business as usual” the A-lister captioned the stunning photo, in which she donned a skintight black bodysuit and a long leather jacket reminiscent of The Matrix — see the pics here.