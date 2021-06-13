The £45 M&S dress to wear to a summer wedding
You wait years for something you’d genuinely wear somewhere smart from M&S, and then a little clutch of winners comes along all at once. I’m not talking about its thermal tights, lingerie or Autograph cashmere sweaters, which, even in the M&S wilderness years, never stopped being reliable standbys – on which topic, have you seen its tie-dye cashmere jumpers in pink and blue? They’re gorgeous, quite bold rather than the safe standard, and I’ve been wearing my pink one endlessly since I bought it a month ago. It’s the perfect weight for now, and I don’t understand why more brands don’t do a spring-weight cashmere.www.telegraph.co.uk