Inspired by another thread. If you had £1.4-1.7m where would you live in London? Can go private for secondary if need be.....Currently thinking Teddington (near to Richmond but less plane noise, good schools, on river, parks but a bit suburban) or Muswell Hill way. Though we have an issue in that we need in year admissions and I know there is next to nothing in MH right now. I’ve discounted Dulwich way as I prefer a big green space nearby. I’d really like a decent sized garden and four beds and not to be on busy road. Anywhere else I should consider? I need somewhere that has a centre, so not just miles and miles of 1930s houses. I’m struggling a bit as without kids I’d probably like Tufnell Park or Clapton that sort of thing, but not sure with kids....