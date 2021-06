I have a French sorrel plant in a perennial garden bed near my front porch. I’ve had it for years, it comes back every spring. Sorrel is a delicate leafy green with a distinctive lemony taste. I never know quite how to cook with it, but when I tried this soup recipe last year, I loved everything about it. It is rich and satisfying, but still light and fresh-tasting. It’s a nice soup for spring or summer, and it’s simple to prepare. You can probably find sorrel at one of the local farmers markets, or possibly at the grocery store. If you have some growing in your garden, you can start there.