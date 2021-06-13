Watch now: Colorado couple resurrecting Hawkins County's historic Marble Hall

Chair – Board of Directors, Historic Taylorsville Hall. Along with my fellow Board of Directors for the Historic Taylorsville Hall, Kevin Goss and Doti McDowell, I must inform you that the National Grange has filed a lawsuit to take ownership of the Historic Taylorsville Hall property away from the local community members. Despite the reality that the National Grange has not paid a single cent towards the purchase or upkeep of the Historic Taylorsville Hall, including payment of insurance and property taxes, the National Grange is successfully using the courts to remove local control of former Grange Hall properties from communities all across California. Over the coming months, as this lawsuit works its way through the Plumas Superior Court, we will provide updates about the status of this lawsuit, and the history leading to the present situation on the Hall’s Face book page, Historic Taylorsville Hall.