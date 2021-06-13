Track life: Behind the scenes at Silver Springs Ranch, a state-of-the-art standardbred race horse training center in the Back Mountain
At Silver Springs Ranch, a world class Standardbred horse facility near Harveys Lake, every day is a preparation for race day. The facility, situated on 78 acres, is dedicated to the training of harness horses. With its own 1/2 mile oval track surrounded by open space, farmland, and expansive pastures, it epitomizes the sport of harness racing in the state.www.citizensvoice.com