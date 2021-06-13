Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

PHOTOS: Summer Food Fest in South W-B

The Citizens Voice
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in South Wilkes-Barre held a Summer Food Fest in the church parking lot on West Division Street. All festival favorites were available for pickup, including sausage and peppers, halushki, wimpies and potato pancakes. A group of more than 30 volunteers helped keep the orders moving throughout the day. For more photos from Saturday’s event, click on this story at citizensvoice.com. ABOVE: Volunteers Izzy Dewey, left, and Lyliana Lerma hold signs to draw attention to the food festival.

www.citizensvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Lifestyle
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Volunteers#Sausage And Peppers#Summer Food Fest#St Aloysius Church#Citizensvoice Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.