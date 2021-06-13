PHOTOS: Summer Food Fest in South W-B

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish at St. Aloysius Church in South Wilkes-Barre held a Summer Food Fest in the church parking lot on West Division Street. All festival favorites were available for pickup, including sausage and peppers, halushki, wimpies and potato pancakes. A group of more than 30 volunteers helped keep the orders moving throughout the day. For more photos from Saturday’s event, click on this story at citizensvoice.com. ABOVE: Volunteers Izzy Dewey, left, and Lyliana Lerma hold signs to draw attention to the food festival.