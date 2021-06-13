Florida State freshman D'Aun Riggs shares special connection with sister Jessica

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For many of the underclassmen on this year’s Florida State softball team the trip to Oklahoma City became the first of what they hope were many return visits back. The environment of a 12,000 plus packed stadium can be a little overwhelming when experiencing it for the first time. But for freshman outfielder D’Aun Riggs she had some inside help to navigate the emotions of the past week.