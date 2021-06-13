Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida State freshman D'Aun Riggs shares special connection with sister Jessica

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For many of the underclassmen on this year’s Florida State softball team the trip to Oklahoma City became the first of what they hope were many return visits back. The environment of a 12,000 plus packed stadium can be a little overwhelming when experiencing it for the first time. But for freshman outfielder D’Aun Riggs she had some inside help to navigate the emotions of the past week.

www.wtxl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonni Alameda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sister#Wtxl#Okc#Noles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Hill

Harris to visit border for first time as vice president

Vice President Harris will visit the southern border on Friday, her first trip to the area since being tasked in March with addressing root causes of migration and after months of pressure from Republicans. Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, and will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.