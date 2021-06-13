Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogersville, TN

Bracket racing gives everyone chance to compete

By Jeff Birchfield jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is room for everyone and nearly every kind of car. That’s the beauty of bracket racing. From purpose-built dragsters and souped-up muscle cars to beat-up street cars, drivers are racing all kinds of vehicles during the DER Bracket Series seasons at Bristol Dragway and the IHRA Summit SuperSeries at Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville.

www.timesnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
City
Rogersville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Race Track#Bracket Racing#Nickels Speed Shop#Chevy#Super Pro#Nhra#Dodge#Amc#Suburban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

West Michigan Amputee Competing In Adventure Race

The Michigan Adventure Race - Cannonsburg Edition, is all set for this weekend near Grand Rapids. Among the competitors this year is West Michigan Veterinarian Dr. Jim Kober. His involvement is noteworthy outside of the adventure elements of the event. Dr. Kolber lost a good portion of his right arm in a farming accident four years ago.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Area stock car racers compete in weekend races

Area drivers enjoyed success on Friday in racing events at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen and Fiesta City Speedway in Montevideo (Minn.) on Friday. • Brown County — Trevor Anderson of Watertown finished third in the modified feature and Scott Hansen of Garden City (Midwest modifieds) and Trajan Schmidt of Watertown (super stocks) each won heat races.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Knipp Relishes Chance To Race With Outlaws Again

CALIFORNIA, Mo. – From start-to-finish, the smile never once wore off Clyde Knipp’s face at Granite City Speedway. Thanks to the trust and generosity of his Jason Johnson Racing team, he was able to live his dream of being a World of Outlaws driver again. “That was absolutely amazing,” the...
CyclingCrawford County Avalanche

More than 150 riders compete in bike races at Hanson Hills

Local event on Sunday, June 6, was first race in this year’s Michigan Mountain Bike Association Championship Point Series. More than 150 riders competed in the Hanson Hills Challenge Mountain Bike Race – the first in a series of Michigan Mountain Bike Association Championship Point Series events slated for 2021 – on Sunday, June 6, at Hanson Hills Recreation Area.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing to Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team's NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. "GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process," said team owner Maury Gallagher. "We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years."
Terre Haute, INwibqam.com

ISU Flying Sycamores compete in 2021 Air Race Derby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Evelyn Reed, Nia Spillar and Rachel Miller planned their air routes for months in hopes of winning this year’s Air Race Derby. The girls completed five 65 nautical mile legs across northern Illinois and back to Terre Haute. The Air Race Classic, which is normally a...
Motorsportsstewarthaasracing.com

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Nashville NXS Race Report

Monster Energy Driver Overcomes Penalties To Earn Fourth Top-10 of 2021. Event: Tennessee Lottery 250 (Round 15 of 33) Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.333-mile, concrete oval) Format: 188 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/98 laps) Start/Finish: 20th /10th (Running, completed 189 of 189 laps) Point Standing: 13th (333...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Travis Geisler Ford Zoom Transcript

Ford Zoom Media Availability | Tuesday, June 22, 2021. TRAVIS GEISLER, NASCAR Competition Director, Team Penske — WILL YOU BE TOLD WHAT BRAKES YOU’RE GOING TO RUN WITH NEXT GEN, OR WILL YOU HAVE THE OPTION LIKE THIS PAST WEEKEND AT NASHVILLE? “I think there will be like two choices next year. I think the calipers are the same. Pretty much everywhere there will be two rotor options, but all of the rotors and brakes for next year are a lot bigger. There’s a tremendous amount of braking capability in that car from what we’ve seen in testing. Even just coming to pit road at Texas, Ryan was driving and was just kind of amazed at how far he could brake. Larger wheels allow for a lot larger rotor, so you’ve got a lot more stopping power. I think anytime you’re allowed to have decisions people make bad ones at times and that creates some variability and that’s what I like about it is having the option to make a bad choice or a good choice and being able to separate yourself. I think the choices next year will still be there. They’ll be a lot more limited and we’ll have to see how it plays out. I think the braking platform in general is definitely gonna be, it’s so much more performance with that car given the size constraints of the parts involved.”
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego's Ben Lewis to compete at sectionals on Friday in 4 races

OSWEGO — Senior Ben Lewis of the Oswego varsity boys track team is ready to chase Section III Class A championships. Lewis will be one of several Buccaneers competing Friday in the Class A Meet at East Syracuse-Minoa High School. With the state championships having been canceled, Friday’s meet will close out the season and in Lewis’ case, his high school career.
Murfreesboro, TNwgnsradio.com

Central Magnet School graduates compete in Great Race again

Four Central Magnet School graduates will concentrate not on speed but accuracy when they compete in the Hemmings Motor News Great Race starting Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. The Great Race website explains the driver and navigator team receive instructions showing every turn, speed change, stops and starts for the...
Watkins Glen, NYlacar.com

Win A C8 Corvette

The International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen, New York is the preeminent place for what I call “paper” my (very) broad term for items that are not hardware (like cars). Photos, journals, books, films and all manner of expression about cars and motorsports. Their motto/mission statement is: “Preserving...
Statesville, NCspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing to Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 17, 2021) – GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. “GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury Gallagher. “We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”
San Antonio, TXrcschools.net

Central Magnet School graduates compete in Great Race

Four Central Magnet School graduates will concentrate not on speed but accuracy when they compete in the Hemmings Motor News Great Race starting Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. The Great Race website explains the driver and navigator team receive instructions showing every turn, speed change, stops and starts for the...