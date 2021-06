By Coach Heather StruveWednesday June 3 the South O’Brien Softball team traveled to Sheldon. The Wolverines started out great with some big defensive plays by Hannah Dau and Kaylee Jacobs at short and third and a thrown out baserunner trying to steal by catcher Abby Schreck.The Wolverines got on the scoreboard first when Dau lead off the second inning with a single. She was sacrificed over to second by Jacobs. Jinger Nieuwenhuis then hit a single to score Dau. Those two hits would end up being the only South O’Brien hits of the night.Orab pitcher . . .