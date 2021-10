AC Milan and Inter have the same two strikers on their wish list and therefore could be set for a market derby, according to a report. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanLive) writes that the Milan management are planning the future of the attack with Zlatan Ibrahimovic now 40 years old and Olivier Giroud now 35, so some fresh faces are wanted that offer physical guarantees for the centre-forward department.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO