The back or Ryan Pulock’s hockey card would suggest that something was not right during his 2020-21 regular season. Pulock scored ten goals during the 2017-18 campaign and then followed that up with nine goals in 2018-19 and then he lit the lamp 10 times in 2019-20. But during this season’s abbreviated 56 game slate, Pulock scored only two goals and didn’t find the back of the net until scoring the overtime winner against the Rangers on April 11th.