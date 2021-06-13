Cancel
Mount Dora, FL

Town Hall Meeting

Cover picture for the articleMayor Cathy Hoechst has scheduled a Town Hall meeting to discuss building heights within the City. Questions from residents will be welcomed and taken in an orderly manner. The meeting will be informal, all Council Members will be invited and attendance is open to the public. City staff that have information about this topic, as well as our Interim City manager, Charles Revell, will be in attendance. What: City of Mount Dora Town Hall Meeting Why: Discuss Building Heights within the City When: Monday, June 14, 2021 Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Where: Community Building, 520 North Baker Street.

