Mater Dei Catholic tops Mavericks for Div. I championship on Sanchez’s clutch free throws
Locked in a back-and-forth title game struggle Saturday, Mater Dei Catholic senior Melo Sanchez willed his team to a title. Sanchez scored seven of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clinching free throws with three seconds left as the second-seeded Crusaders edged seventh-seeded La Costa Canyon 51-49 for the Division I boys basketball championship at Montgomery High.