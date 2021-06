This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. The iPad was in need of a big multitasking revamp. Apple on Monday announced new ways to multitask in the next version of iPadOS 15 at this year's virtual WWDC keynote, along with features like App Library and Widgets that came to the iPhone last year in iOS 14. (Apple also unveiled iOS 15 at its WWDC keynote.) Whether this will be a big shift in how iPadOS feels when juggling lots of apps remains to be seen.